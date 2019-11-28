Mumbai: As the year ends, actress Richa Chadha is happy because she has fulfilled all the wishes she had hoped to, in the course of 2019.

“At the start of the year, I wanted to do three things and I am glad that I have done all of them. I wanted to learn a dance form and bike riding, I did both of them. I am learning a fusion dance form that involves belly dance and a tribal dancing style. I also wanted to try something very new in performing art, so I tried stand-up comedy. So, I have successfully ticked all my wishes!” Richa told this agency.

The actress recently appeared in the stand-up comedy show, ‘One Mic Stand’, and she will soon to be seen in the second season of the web series Inside Edge 2, which starts December 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

Asked about her experience of performing in front of the live audience, Richa said: “I love making people laugh and all my close friends know that I am the clown when in a get-together. This show was fun because I was talking about my life and my struggle as an actor in a funny way. I think humour has to evolve with time because we as a society are evolving. Of course, I am conscious. I read between the lines — as in, where the humour is coming from.”

She added: “People will not find it funny anymore if someone makes a song like ‘Hum kaale hain toh kya hua dilwaale hain’. Rather, the audience would get offended. So humour has slowly changed.”

Richa said that she can take up comedy acting seriously. “If a proper offer comes my way, I would love to explore it, but I am not going to go out of my way to establish my career as a standup comedian.”

IANS