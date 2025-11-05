New Delhi: Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to return to India’s Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa, starting November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IANS understands that the Ajit Agarkar-led senior men’s selection committee had an online meeting earlier Wednesday and that vice-captain Pant’s return to the Test team is a certainty. It is understood that the squad could come out in the next few days.

Pant, who missed the 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies due to his recovery from a foot fracture sustained during the fourth Test against England at Manchester in July, is expected to replace fellow wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan in what is likely to be the only change to the squad.

Pant, 28, proved his match fitness and readiness by captaining India A to victory in the first four-day match against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru.

Pant scored 90 in the second innings as India A successfully chased down a target of 275 in a thrilling fashion.

For the second game between India A and South Africa A, starting Thursday, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be a part of it after being released from the T20I squad following the third match in Hobart.

Shubman Gill, India’s Test captain, along with Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, will join the Test squad after the final match is held November 8 in Brisbane.

Following the first Test played in Kolkata from November 14-18, India and South Africa, the current WTC champions, will play the second and final Test at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati from November 22–26. It will also be the first time that Guwahati hosts a Test match.

India is currently in third place on the World Test Championship points table with 61.90% points, while South Africa is fifth with 50%, following a 1-1 draw in Pakistan. Following the Test series, India and South Africa will also play three ODIs and five T20Is, while the A teams will play a three-match 50-over series in Rajkot later this month.

IANS