Dubai: IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals announced Thursday that India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will continue to be the skipper of the side in the second leg of the India Premier League (IPL) 2021. Despite the availability of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, under whom Delhi reached the final in 2020, the franchise has decided against making a captaincy change.

“JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as captain for the remainder of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League,” read an official statement from the franchise.

Pant was appointed captain of Delhi Capitals before the start of the 2021 edition of the IPL after Iyer was ruled out of the tournament due to a left shoulder injury sustained during the first ODI against England in March this year, which required surgery followed by a lengthy rehabilitation.

Under Pant, Delhi were the best team in the first half of the IPL 2021. With six wins and two losses, Delhi are currently leading the points table with 12 points from eight matches.

But the postponement of the league to the second wave of Covid-19 means that Iyer got the time and space to make a recovery from the injury. The second half of IPL in the UAE, starting from September 19, will mark Iyer’s return to competitive cricket after a gap of six months.

Delhi will kick-start the second leg of the IPL 2021 campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai.