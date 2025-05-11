Bhubaneswar: In a landmark achievement for Odisha’s media landscape, RED FM’s Radio Jockey Niel has etched his name in history by becoming the first-ever RJ from the state to win a prestigious national award ‘Best RJ Zonal’ title for his popular show Morning No. 1 at the All India Audio Summit Awards 2025. Held April 25 at Taj Santacruz in Mumbai, the event, in its fourth year, is one of the most respected platforms in India that celebrates excellence in the audio industry, including radio, podcasts, audiobooks, and innovation in audio technology.

Speaking after receiving the award, RJ Niel dedicated the honour to his listeners. “This isn’t just my win — it belongs to every person in Odisha who tunes in, participates, and inspires us to do better every day.

At RED FM, we believe that radio has the power to change lives, and this award only strengthens that belief.

” This year’s edition brought together top audio professionals from across the country, with Pragya Paliwal Gaur, director general at Akashwani, gracing the occasion as chief guest.

RJ Niel’s win is particularly significant, not just because he competed with some of the finest talents from both private and government radio stations, but also because he represented a region often underrepresented in the national media spotlight.

The award jury highlighted the powerful social impact of Morning No. 1, praising Niel for using his platform to spotlight urgent social issues, promote civic awareness, and initiate meaningful conversations within the Community.

