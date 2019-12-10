Angul: In a tragic incident, rash driving claimed a life at NH-149 near Banarpal police limits in Angul district which hit the vehicular movement severely in the area Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Jitu Pradhan (27) of Ganjada village under Purunakot police limits in Angul district.

According to the police officials, the driver was killed after speeding truck rammed into a stationary truck from behind late Monday night around 2:00 am in Angul district.

The incident hit traffic on the route by slowing down the movement of vehicles on the portion of the National Highway.

On being informed, police officials have recovered the body and sent it to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for post-mortem.

Efforts are on by police to clear the road and restore normalcy. On the other hand, police step up effort to nab the culprit.

