Polsara: Upset over non-lifting of paddy from mandis, farmers laid siege to the main road in Polsara of Ganjam district Thursday. Hundreds of farmers blocked the Buguda-Polsara road for hours at Laxmanpalli.

The agitating farmers alleged that the secretary of the local cooperative society and a few millers have formed a nexus while paddy is being procured in the names of non-farmers.

They also stated that 8kg of paddy is being deducted per quintal citing poor quality while some traders are taking advantage from tardy pace of paddy procurement.

Police officials and tehsildar Dillip Nayak tried to placate the farmers. They assured that paddy will be bought within stipulated time as mentioned in the tokens.

Civil supplies inspector Hemant Kumar Pradhan said that three SHGs and 16 cooperative societies have been tasked to procure paddy from farmers.

PNN