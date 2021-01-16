Jajpur: Odisha ranks 12th among the states and Union territories in road accident deaths as the Centre has decided to observe National Road Safety Month instead of National Road Safety Week in view of the burgeoning number of deaths due to road mishaps in the country every year.

The matter came to the fore after the Union ministry of transport and highways issued a notification directing to observe road safety month from January 18 to February 17, 2021 instead of National Road Safety Week. Accordingly, during this period, various nation-wide activities have been planned throughout the country in association with the state governments/ UT administrations, OEMs and other stakeholders.

The month-long event will see awards being given away to best performance in road safety to a state as well as swacchta award, road safety activities by NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited), HOAI (Highway Operator Association of India), NHAI among others.

Reports said 1.50 lakh people die every year in the road mishaps for which the Centre has decided to observe the National Road Safety Week for a month instead of a week. According to report by the state Crime Branch and CID, Odisha ranks 12th in road mishap deaths in the country which has become a cause of concern for all. The state commerce and transport department is laying stress on it and has started making preparations for the success of the road safety month. The departmental joint secretary Kishore Chandra Das has convened a preparatory meeting January 15 in this regard.

According to available reports, 3931 persons died in 2014 and 5,333 persons in 2019 in road mishaps which is a 36 per cent increase during these five years. As a result, the position of Odisha rose to 12th position from earlier 16th position in the whole country. This has become a cause of concern as a Supreme Court-appointed committee has directed a 50 per cent reduction road mishap deaths. The state Crime Branch and CID in their reports have said 684 deaths occurred in September and October, 2019 while 871 deaths occurred during the same period in 2020. The Jajpur district witnessed 28 and 35 deaths during the same period in both the years.

It was alleged that poor performance in 35 transport offices and 34 police districts is to be blamed for the increasing number of road mishap deaths. The state government has directed all police and transport officials to take stringent action against illegal parking, speed driving, helmet-less driving, use of mobile phones during driving, drunk driving, use of mobile phones during driving. Delay in construction and expansion of National Highways, narrow roads, encroachments, rash driving, violation of traffic norms, lack of restrictions in movement of heavy vehicles, bad road conditions are also to be blamed for the increasing road mishaps.

When contacted, Sachhidananda Panda, RTO, said confirmed the development stating that he is yet to receive a proper communiqué in this regard.

PNN