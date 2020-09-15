Angul: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has closed another manned level crossing under its jurisdiction recently after commissioning of a road under-bridge (RUB) between Jarapada and Kerajanga railway stations in Angul district.

“Manned level crossing ST92 between Jarapada and Kerajanga stations in Angul district of Odisha was connecting Paripara and Kerajang gram panchayats. For smooth rail-road communication and in view of safety of both rail and road users, the RUB has been constructed and commissioned,” said ECoR sources.

The road users were facing difficulties as the level crossing gate closes for passage of trains as per the rules. So, it has been decided to close the manned level crossing Gate No. – ST-92 for public interest, the sources added.

PNN