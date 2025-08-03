Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to formulate an integrated roadmap to preserve the spiritual and cultural heritage of Pilgrim City Puri, while simultaneously enhancing urban infrastructure in the region.

A high-level meeting held recently in Bhubaneswar, chaired by Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary of the Housing & Urban Development department, discussed plans for the establishment of a world-class Sri Jagannath Museum, Library, and Cultural Research Centre in Puri.

The meeting focused on drafting a comprehensive roadmap that will be submitted to the appropriate authorities for approval and further action.

“Our efforts aim to honour the sanctity of Puri and promote its rich heritage in line with the vision of Viksit Odisha,” said Padhee.

This initiative is part of the state government’s larger mission to foster cultural pride, safeguard historical legacies, and transform urban spaces.

Padhee added that a detailed project plan will now be developed and submitted to higher authorities for consideration.

PNN