‘Love is blind.’ Love can happen to anyone, at any time, irrespective of caste, color, or greed. Love is an emotion that comes from within a person. However, one thing is worth noticing: the love of the poor is often considered a joke, while the love of the rich is respected.

A video of a poor couple is going viral, in which both can be seen in a romantic style on the roadside. Users are making fun of the boy and girl. People are calling him the “Emraan Hashmi of the poor.”

Gareebo ka Emraan Hashmi😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yi92SJO9Uz — Aniket Tiwari (@itztheani) June 24, 2025

Recently, a video was posted on the Twitter account @itztheani, in which a poor couple is seen sitting on the roadside.

In the viral video, the poor couple is on the roadside, and the boy has taken his girlfriend in his arms. From the video, we can say that he is trying to convince or pacify her anger it seems that she is not interested in listening to him. The video is captioned, “Emraan Hashmi of the poor!”

One user said, “He must be trying to stop them from begging together.” Another said, while crying, “He also has a prisoner.”

Nowadays, such videos often go viral on social media. By the way, neither of them has done any objectionable act, so they cannot be called wrong. They are just poor; they are on the roadside. That is why they are being made fun of.