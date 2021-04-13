Chennai: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has said he has to do ‘a lot of maintenance work’’ to ensure his fitness. Rohit Sharma informed that his workload has increased ever since the hamstring injury he suffered during the last IPL. The stylish right-handed batsman missed some part of the IPL last year. He also missed the white ball tour of Australia due to the injury.

“I am maintaining what I have built up in the last three or four months. Obviously I was injured during the last IPL. So there’s a lot of maintenance work that I have to keep doing just to maintain my lower body. Yes the hamstring is a very important part,” Rohit said in ‘Captain’s Corner’, a video posted by Mumbai Indians on its twitter handle Tuesday.

Rohit was speaking about the hard work put in by the players who took part in a fitness session after MI’s loss against RCB. He said all players take a lot of pride to be in top physical condition.

“Exactly that is something we take a lot of pride in. We want to keep putting that effort whether we win or lose the game. For us, what matters is the preparation. It is great to see some of the fast bowlers who played in the first game come out and do the fitness drills. That’s what MI always take pride in. Putting that extra yard in, that’s why we get the results in our favour,” Rohit said ahead of the five-time champion’s next game against KKR.

Rohit harped on team bonding and said Mumbai Indians do most things with a group of players. “We do everything in groups, whether it is going outside and playing a game, whether it is doing fitness,” he pointed out.

“There is a lot of interaction especially about the game that is played or the game that is about to come. Just to keep that bonding going. Every year we see new faces and staff coming in to the squad. We want everyone to get adjusted to MI culture. It is important to have that togetherness. We have maintained that and we will continue to do that,” added the MI captain.

Rohit was aAsked what happens during the day and at training sessions. He said they look to catch up and strategise as there is no home advantage this year.

“We just wanted to catch up, no home advantage this year. We are playing in different venues. We need to strategise, what sort of game plan to have. We all know as individuals, what is expected. Through the course of our training session today we will have chat individually. We will see what one needs to get out of these practice sessions,” Rohit informed.

“We have set some standards in this tournament. I would like us to continue to do that. And how we lead up to those games will be very critical,” he added.

Rohit has played 200 IPL games.”That’s a good milestone. I hope I can double that up by playing another 200,” he said with a smile,” Rohit said.