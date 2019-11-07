Mumbai: Hindi movie director Rohit Shetty never forgets to add action scenes where cars often seen flying in the air and taking a tumble. But then off the sets Rohit Shetty loves cars. He has now bought a yellow colored Lamborghini Urus, which cost Rs 3 crore and is owned by only by a few in India.

This high end car of the Italian company is now gaining popularity in India too. According to a national news website, 50 units have been sold in India in 2019. Rohit’s photo with the car has been shared by Lamborghini’s Instagram page.

The SUV draws power from the 4.0-litre Twin Turbo V8 engine tuned for 641 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed torque converter and gets central torsion differential Four Wheel Drive with a torque-vectoring rear differential.

In 3.6 seconds it can rev up from 0 to 100kmph and in 12.8 seconds from 0-200kmph. The car has a top speed of 305kmph.

Among the other top brand cars owned by Rohit Shetty are Ford Mustang, Range Rover Sport, Maserati GranTurismo Sport and more.

On the professional front, Rohit is currently shooting for Suryavanshi with Akshay Kumar in the main lead. The film is scheduled to release in March next year. Katrina Kaif will be seen in the female lead. This is Rohit’s first film with Akshay and Katrina.