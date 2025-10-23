Adelaide: Matthew Short and Cooper Connolly struck fluent fifties as Australia clinched the three-match ODI series with a convincing two-wicket win over India in the second game, here Thursday.

Put in to bat, India posted a modest 264 for nine despite skipper Rohit Sharma’s return to form with a 97-ball 73 (7×4, 2×6). Shreyas Iyer contributed 61while Adam Zampa got 4 for 60. Xavier Bartlett took 3 for 39, including Virat Kohli for a duck.

In reply, Australia chased down the target with more than three overs to spare, with Connolly remaining unbeaten on a 53-ball 61 (5×4, 1×6).

India now trail the series 0-2, giving Australia an unassailable lead going into the final ODI in Sydney Saturday.

Brief Scores:

India: 264/9; 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 73, Shreyas Iyer 61, Axar Patel 44; Adam Zampa 4/60, Xavier Bartlett 3/39) lost to Australia 265/8; 46.2 overs (Matthew Short 74, Cooper Connolly Washington Sundar 2/37, Arshdeep Singh 2/41, Harshit Rana 2/59) by two wickets.