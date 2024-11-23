Rourkela: Aradhana Sahoo, daughter of Manjulata Sahoo and Pradipta Kumar Sahoo, Master Operator in the FM (M) department of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), has brought recognition to Rourkela and the country by winning third place in the SDC International Design Competition held in London November 7.

The competition was organised by The Society of Dyers and Colourists (SDC), a 140-year-old, respected British organisation. The theme for this year’s competition was ‘Colour for Good’. The SDC International Design Competition is renowned for bringing together students, researchers, industry professionals, and designers from across the globe, providing undergraduate students with an opportunity to showcase their creativity and vision on an international stage.

Aradhana, a highly creative and enthusiastic textile designer, is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Design at the School of Fashion Technology (SOFT) in Pune. She was named the India Regional Heat Winner, qualifying her for the international competition. The organisers covered her travel, boarding, and other expenses.

In the competition, Aradhana presented a project tackling sustainability challenges within the textile supply chain. She transformed discarded and leftover materials into aesthetically appealing products, employing various surface ornamentation techniques. Her designs, which have wide-ranging applications, target industries such as lifestyle, accessories, and automotive.

Aradhana is a proud alumnus of Ispat English Medium School, Sector-20, RSP, which recently celebrated its Diamond Jubilee. She studied there from Class I to XII.

