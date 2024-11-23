Bhubaneswar: In a country where film music has historically dominated the mainstream, the rise of independent bands has been a refreshing change. Among them, Agnee, one of India’s most celebrated music bands, stands out for its distinctive sound that bridges the gap between Indian classical, folk, and rock. Formed in 2006, Agnee has carved a unique niche, earning both critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following.

It was co-founded by Kannan Mohan (lead vocalist) and Koco (Kaustubh Dhavale, guitarist and composer), who brought unique influences to the band. Mohan, with his deep and soulful voice, lent a haunting emotional depth to their music, while Koco infused their songs with masterful guitar arrangements rooted in rock and blues. Together, they created a sound that was distinctly Indian yet globally resonant.

From its inception, Agnee’s vision was clear: to craft original music that blended diverse genres without diluting its authenticity. Their debut self-titled album, Agnee, released in 2007, showcased this perfectly. Tracks like ‘Sadho Re’ and ‘Kabira’ quickly gained attention for their depth and lyrical quality. Their compositions draw from Indian classical ragas, Marathi folk, Carnatic music, and global rock influences.

Over the years, Agnee has built an impressive portfolio of accolades and collaborations. Their songs have been featured in Hindi films like ‘Dil Dosti Etc’ and ‘Shala’, with tracks like ‘Shaam Tanha’ and ‘Manmaani’ gaining immense popularity. In 2010, Agnee collaborated with MTV India to create the theme song for Splitsvilla 4 titled ‘Aahatein’. The song became a massive hit further solidifying their place in contemporary Indian pop culture. They even composed for the blockbuster film ‘The Avengers‘ (Indian promotion) in 2012.

Beyond their music, Agnee has been actively involved in raising awareness about environmental conservation. Their campaigns often highlight the urgency of combating climate change and preserving biodiversity. In particular, Mohan Kannan – the band’s lead vocalist, has been a passionate advocate for climate change awareness.

One of the most striking aspects of Agnee’s music is their emphasis on live performances. Their concerts are immersive experiences, characterised by Koco’s intricate guitar work, Mohan’s powerful vocals, and a synergy with their audience that transforms each performance into a celebration.

The band will perform at ‘Dharitri Youth Conclave -2024’ scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar November 24.

