Rourkela: In a bid to contain COVID-19 outbreak, Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Tuesday sealed off Sector-18 market in the town and declared it to be a containment zone.

Four platoons of police have been deployed in the area to enforce the shutdown.

According to Sundargarh district administration, four fresh COVID-19 cases were detected from the district Tuesday morning. While doing contact tracing of the patients, RMC found one of them — a shopkeeper — to be a resident of Nala Road in the town. The shopkeeper had come in contact with another vendor in Sector-18 area following which it was sealed.

Besides, 20 persons from Sector-18 area have been asked to quarantine themselves.

Earlier, Nala Road was declared a containment zone and the surrounding areas as buffer zone after two persons from Gudagudazor and one from Nala Road tested COVID-19 positive Sunday.

Notably, more than 3,500 houses are located in the containment zone. While 83 teams have been engaged for health check-ups, 20 teams are carrying out a sanitisation drive and 14 others have been pressed into service for supplying essential items to the households.

