Koraput: Services of four trains plying from Koraput to Jagdalpur will be curtailed from November 30 to December 2 for expansion work (double laning) of the Koraput-Kirandul rail route, a notification issues by East Coast Railways (ECoR) said.

Consequently, the Jagdalpur bound special train from Bhubaneswar will not go to Jagdalpur from Koraput but terminate at Koraput. This train will then move for Bhubaneswar, Koraput station manager NK Bhitare said.

Similarly, the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar train will leave for Bhubaneswar from Koraput. The Rourkela-Jagadalpur train will also not go to Jagdalpur but will terminate at Koraput. Later, it will leave for Rourkela from Koraput, the station manager added.