Sharjah: Riding on a blitzkrieg by Sanju Samson (74, 32b, 1×4, 9×6) and a superb innings by Steve Smith (69, 47b, 4×4, 4×6), first edition IPL champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted an imposing 216 for the loss of seven wickets here Tuesday in their opening game of IPL-2020 against CSK. This incidentally is this edition’s highest total for so and it will take some getting for MS Dhoni’s men when it is their turn to bat.

In the process Samson smashed the third fastest 50 in the IPL getting to his half century in just 19 balls. He holds the record jointly with England’s Owais Shah who achieved the same distinction in 2012 against RCB. England’s Jos Buttler had hit an 18-ball half century against Delhi Capitals in 2018 to hold the record of quickest half-century in the IPL. Samson was finally dismissed by Lungi Ngidi in the 12th over of the innings. However, by then Samson and Smith had put on 121 runs for the second wicket to put their team in a strong position.

Even though Rajasthan Royals lost quick wickets towards the end, it was Jofra Archer’s quickfire knock of 27 (eight balls, 4×6) that took them past the 200-run mark. This is the first time a team have scored over 200 in this edition of IPL. In the process Ngidi got plundered for 29 runs in the 20th over with Archer hitting him for four sixes.

Brief scores: RR 216 for 7 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson, 74, Steve Smith 69, Jofra Archer 27 n o, Sam Curran 3/31). CSK to bat.