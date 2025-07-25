Bhubaneswar/Koraput: Anti-corruption Vigilance sleuths Friday found Rs 1.44 crore in cash and 1.5 kg gold from the residence of a forest department official working as a deputy ranger in Odisha’s Koraput district.

The vigilance department launched a search operation at six locations of Rama Chandra Nepak, currently serving as Deputy Ranger-cum-In-Charge Ranger of the Jeypore Forest Range, based on an allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

As many as 6 DSPs, 5 Inspectors, 9 ASIs, and other supporting staff conducted raids on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore, the department said in a statement.

It said that the officer draws a gross monthly salary of Rs 76,880 (net Rs 69,680). Nepak began his career on March 9, 1989, as a Village Forest Worker under the Social Forestry Division in Koraput.

Following the merger of Social Forestry with the Territorial Forest Division, he was transferred to the Jeypore (Territorial) Forest Division.

“In ongoing DA searches against Rama Chandra Nepak, Rs 1.4 crore (approx) concealed in a secret treasury in his Flat No 510, Golden Height Residential Apartment, Jeypore Town, has been unearthed. Counting machines have been deployed and counting is being taken up,” the vigilance said in the statement.

It also said that gold weighing 1.5 kg, silver 4.63 kg, four gold biscuits, 16 gold coins and two high-value plots in Jeypore town were also unearthed.

Nepak, however, claimed that the properties detected at his places also belong to his son and wife, who are doing business. Regarding recovery of gold and silver, he said: “The gold and silver were received as gifts during his marriage and that of his son. There is nothing illegal in it,” he said.

The department said that the raids are ongoing and further verification of documents, assets, and financial records is also underway.

PTI