Bhubaneswar: In a bid to contain spread of Covid-19, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Friday, planned an array of activities for each ward under its premises as part of its annual ward budget and action plan.

Christened as ‘COVID-19 Annual Ward Budget and Action Plan’, it will ensure that each ward gets Rs 1 lakh per year. This will include expenditure for slum committee for Covid-19. The Zonal Deputy Commissioners (ZDCs) shall prepare the action plan for their respective wards for approval through the Deputy Commissioner (COVID-Cell).

In order to prepare the plan, the ZDCs will be assisted by ward supervisors, community organisers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA karmis and ANMs.

“We have planned to conduct meetings to be undertaken with the ward committees, former corporators, religious leaders to gather baseline information data related to number of households, family members, ward migrants, elderly persons, differently-abled, widowers, children below the age of 10, economically weaker sections who are having high risk of infection due to the community transmission,” a senior BMC official.

The activities to be carried out in each ward will include information education communication (IEC) and behavioural change communication (BCC), knowledge dissemination, capacity building, knowledge management, Covid surveillance and community engagement.