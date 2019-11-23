Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that Rs 100 crore assistance has been sanctioned to Utkal University for opening six Centres of Excellence.

“The Government of Odisha has sanctioned Rs 100 crore to Utkal University for opening six Centres of Excellence. The university has already received Rs 40 crore in the current academic year,” said Patnaik.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the five-day platinum celebration of Utkal University, Odisha’s premier varsity in the city. Besides, funds have also been provided for the infrastructure development of the University, he added.

The Chief Minister called upon the students to contribute for the growth of Odisha and be a part of this unprecedented development process.

“The youth are the real potential of a nation. Their education, knowledge, creativity, innovation abilities and an undaunted spirit to conquer the world will decide the future of the nation,” said Patnaik.

“Teachers and students are the principal players in an institution like this. Teaching, learning is an ongoing and evolving process. Management, infrastructure, learning resources and even curriculum are facilitating factors. The outcome of this entire exercise is quality human resource,” he said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Central Instrumentation Centre and Digital Library Building of the university. He also laid the foundation stone for the boundary wall project.