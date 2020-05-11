Cuttack: Lawyers in the state, hit by the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown, can now avail an assistance of up to Rs 10,000 with the Bar Council of India (BCI) approving the Odisha State Bar Council Emergency Financial Assistance Rules, 2020.

According to sources, the Odisha State Bar Council Emergency Financial Assistance Rules, 2020, which was framed by the special committee of Odisha State Bar Council, was sent for the approval of the BCI. The General Council of the BCI gave its go-ahead to the rules in terms of the statutory stipulation of Section-15(3) of the Advocates Act, 1961 through video conferencing May 5.

“The rules will not only help state lawyers during the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown but also in case of calamities in future,” a source said.

A six-member committee will be constituted for the purpose. There are certain criteria for availing assistance under the rules. A lawyer willing to avail aid should have an annual income below Rs 1.5 lakh and his/her spouse should not be a pension holder or a government servant or an employee in private sector. This apart, the lawyer should not have owned a house in an urban area; should not have agricultural land exceeding 10acre and should not own a four-wheeler among a few other criteria.

To apply for the assistance, a lawyer needs to get a recommendation from his/her concerned lawyers’ association head. Then, the application will be placed for consideration before the committee for Odisha State Bar Council Emergency Financial Assistance Rules, 2020 which will prepare a list of the eligible lawyers, the source added, highlighting that stringent action will be taken against the lawyers found to have furnished false details in the application.

Contacted, former Orissa High Court Bar Association vice president and secretary Dusmanta Kumar Biswal said, “It’s praiseworthy. However, I don’t think the rule can benefit many lawyers as a few (lawyers) can meet the criteria.”