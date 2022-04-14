Bhubaneswar: The 33rd executive council of meeting of Mo School initiative Wednesday approved projects worth Rs 128 crore, official sources said.

The meeting was chaired by School and Mass Education (S&ME) department Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi.

In the last month, more than 18,000 alumni have joined the Mo School initiative and donated Rs 6.45 crore for the development of their respective schools.

“Alumni have contributed the highest in Balasore (Rs 1.80 crore), followed by Khurda (Rs 52.59 lakh), Angul (Rs 31.72 lakh), Ganjam (Rs 30.11 lakh) and Bargarh (Rs 27.87 lakh). Till date, a total of 6.61 lakh alumni have contributed financially to Mo School.

Financial aid of Rs 36.24 crore has also been granted to the ambitious initiative from various corporate social responsibility funds, an official statement said.

The executive council has approved projects worth Rs 128 crore, which includes a contribution by the alumni, matching grants by the state government, and CSR funds, it said.

Mo School is an initiative that aims to create a platform for people to connect, collaborate and contribute for revamping the government and government-aided schools in Odisha.

In a first, 100 per cent schools have been covered under Mo School in Boudh district. Earlier, all high schools of Angul district have been covered under Mo School.

Under the ‘100 Schools’ project of Mo School, focus is being laid on the infrastructural and academic upliftment to transform these 100 schools into aspirational schools. Virtual interactions in two phases with the Head teachers and alumni of 100 schools have been completed with the vision to set examples of these schools among the others in the district.