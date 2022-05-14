Bhanjanagar: As the state government has set a target to provide safe drinking water to all households by 2024, a mega drinking water project worth Rs 1,807 crore has been approved for 11 blocks in Ganjam district. Various departments like AG and Finance have been intimated about the same. Reports said, while only 40 per cent of the households in 11 blocks are being supplied with piped water, drinking water requirements of the remaining 60 per cent households will be met through the upcoming mega drinking water project.

The project will be executed under Jal Jeevan Mission, in partnership with the Union government. The upcoming drinking water project would cater to the needs of people in Bhanjanagar, Belaguntha, Jagannathprasad, Buguda, Polsara, Sorada, Aska, Dharakote, Purusottampur, Kabisuryanagar and Beguniapada blocks for which tenders will be floated soon.

A decision was also taken to spend Rs 10.76 crore on solar plants to run drinking water projects in the areas where erratic power supply is a concern. The administration has decided to set up solar power plants at Tadama, Ulinkia, Bhalinkia, Panguli and Gadapadar villages. The project entails extraction of water from Mahanadi near Badamula under Gania block.

On July 30, 2021, then executive engineer of the Panchayati Raj and Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department Sarbeswar Barik had visited Ganjam and Nayagarh districts to take stock of project site and existing drinking water infrastructure. The project was sanctioned by the government after Bhanjanagar MLA Bikarm Keshari Arukha and other people’s representatives fought for it, said sources.

Meanwhile, the administration has completed the land acquisition process for the sump of the project while land acquisition at several other places will be accomplished soon.

A committee has been formed for the purpose. The main treatment plant and sump will be set up at Gayaganda under Jagannath Prasad block for which 10 acre land has been acquired. It was learnt that drinking water will be provided to 703 villages.

Currently, per head drinking water supply is 70 litre. After completion of the project, per head supply will reach 85 litre. There are 3, 28, 572 households in 11 blocks. Drinking water is being supplied to 1, 60, 529 households. As for the project, assistant engineer of the Bhanjanagar RWSS division, said that the project has been approved by the government and its work will start after the tender is finalised.