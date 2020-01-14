Dharamgarh: As many as six unidentified miscreants late Monday night decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees from a house in Kalahandi district at gunpoint.

According to police officials, six miscreants barged into the house of Sourabh Jain at Bhairipali village under Jaipatna block. They threatened the family at gunpoint and decamped with Rs 20 lakh in cash and 300 grams of gold ornament.

On being informed, police officials reached the spot Tuesday morning and started an investigation into the matter after registering a case. Efforts are on to trace and nab the looters, police sources said.

Locals alleged that the crime rate in the town has increased alarmingly.

PNN