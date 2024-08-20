Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has successfully commissioned a Freight Train Examination and Routine Overhauling (ROH) facility at Sarla station under Sambalpur division to meet the growing industrial demands of western and southern Odisha, official sources said, Monday. The project, executed by RITES Limited in collaboration with the Gati Shakti Unit (GSU) of the Sambalpur division, involves an investment of around Rs 200 crore and was completed in June this year. The Sambalpur division, one of the fastest-growing divisions in Indian Railways, plays a crucial role in serving the key industries of the region, including steel, aluminium and coal sectors. The development of the freight depot at Sarla station was essential to improve operational performance and support the industrial growth in the region.

Before this development, the absence of a nearby freight train examination facility forced rakes to be examined at distant locations, affecting the efficiency of operations. The ROH shed a new G+1 station building, an electric substation, offices, a trainee hostel, and two examination lines have been developed at Rs 160 crore by RITES Limited. These facilities were commissioned in June 2024. The GSU has developed one additional loop line and two freight examination lines at an approximate cost of Rs 40 crore. Full electrification of these lines was completed in August 2024. “The Sarla yard was remodelled with 64 new turnouts and 10.4 TKM of new tracks, along with the conversion of PI to distributed EI of Kyosan make, with 195 routes commissioned,” ECoR sources said. The new Sarla yard was successfully commissioned June 14 last, and freight train examinations commenced June 25 while the first ROH outturn was achieved August 13 last, they said. The yard has a monthly capacity to handle 90-100 train examinations and ROH of 100 wagons, significantly boosting loading performance while improving safety and reducing the Turnaround Time (TAT) of BTAP (aluminium-carrying wagons) by 30 per cent.

In a first for Indian Railways, the ROH and sick line work are being operated on a complete outsourcing model, with skeletal staff ensuring efficient operation of the freight depot. The development of the freight depot at Sarla station is expected to stimulate economic growth in the Sambalpur region by attracting industrial and commercial activity, while also creating jobs, they pointed out. The proximity of the facility to major industrial hubs such as Jharsuguda and nearby sidings enhances the operational efficiency of freight operations in the region. “With the commissioning of the new Sarla yard, the ECoR is now well-positioned to support the expanding industrial landscape of Odisha, contributing to the region’s economic prosperity and ensuring smoother, more efficient freight operations across the Indian Railways network,” they added.