Nayagarh: Locals have alleged massive irregularities to the tune of Rs 4 crore in the distribution Covid assistance and cooked food for the virus-hit people in Bhapur block of Nayagarh district.

Locals have drawn the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, District Collector, ADM, sub-collector, Vigilance SP and the DSP towards the irregularities.

They have sought a special audit on how Covid funds have been utilised. A Vigilance investigation into the matter was demanded.

According to reports, a number of Covid care centres had been opened in various panchayats for isolation of migrants and infected people.

The government had sanctioned over Rs 2.38 crore for assistance of migrants. Besides, funds were provided for serving cooked food to elderly people, pregnant women and children.

However, no cooked food was allegedly served to them.

The panchyayats where irregularities have been committed includes Bhagbanpur (Rs 8.54 lakh), Karabar (Rs 13.11 lakh), Golapokhari (Rs 13.74 lakh), Baigunia (Rs 21.38 lakh), Badasahara (Rs 15.95 lakh), Fatehgarh (Rs 19.10), TK Sasan (Rs 9.30 lakh), Dhanchangada (Rs 12.83 lakh) and Bhapur (Rs 16.65 lakh).

They claimed that Rs 4.75 crore provided through SHGs in 19 panchayats has been embezzled.

