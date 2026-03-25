Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs officials Tuesday seized 5.5 kg of high-value marijuana, valued at Rs 6 crore, from two persons at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA).

According to sources, the accused—whose identities are yet to be ascertained—are residents of Tamil Nadu and had arrived from Bangkok on flight 6E-1066.

Customs officials received specific input about hydroponic ganja being smuggled into the City.

Acting on the intelligence, they heightened surveillance and detained two passengers on suspicion at the airport. During a thorough search, officials recovered 5.5 kg of hydroponic ganja concealed inside their bags.

The officials detained the duo for further investigation to ascertain details of the supply chain involved in the racket.

Notably, January 3, 8 kg of high-value marijuana worth Rs 7.5 crore was seized from BPIA, with two persons detained after arriving from Bangkok.

Officials said efforts are underway to identify the intended recipient of the consignment and unravel the syndicate behind the racket, with further investigation ongoing.