Bhubaneswar: The state’s first Dinosaur Park, ‘Dinosaur Alive!!! In the Prehistoric Kingdom’ was inaugurated at the Regional Science Centre (RSC), Bhubaneswar, by Science & Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra Monday.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Patra called it a remarkable addition to Odisha’s scientific and tourism landscape. “This park is a tribute to our rich geological heritage and a step toward fostering scientific curiosity. It will inspire young minds to explore the wonders of science and nature in an interactive way,” he said.

The state-of-the-art park blends education, entertainment, and conservation, offering visitors an immersive journey into the prehistoric era.

Designed as a major tourist and educational attraction, the park features life-sized, animated dinosaur models with dynamic lighting, sound effects, and motion simulations.

PNN