Puri: The Health department, in association with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Wednesday, started collecting swab samples of Srimandir servitors for RT-PCR tests to keep the Covid-19 infections at bay.

The office of the chief district medical officer (CDMO) has constituted a special team to collect swab samples of the servitors. “The doors of Srimandir have been thrown open for all devotees.

Even, devotees have been allowed to visit the shrine without producing covid negative reports. Hence, there is chance of fresh covid infection among the servitors,” said a source in the SJTA.

According to sources, all the servitors, SJTA employees and staffers of shelter houses for devotees would undergo the RT-PCR tests. “The health workers would collect swab samples of 50 servitors in a day.

The RT-PCR tests would continue till March 1. The SJTA has prepared a detailed schedule in this regard. Today, samples were collected from Suar and Mahasuar servitors,” said an official of the temple administration.

Notably, the SJTA had earlier urged the state government to vaccinate Srimandir servitors and their family members on priority basis.

