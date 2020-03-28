Bhubaneswar: The state transport authority Friday directed all regional transport offices (RTOs) to remain open for four hours on all working days.

Additional RTO offices in Khordha, Barbil and Rairangpur will also remain open.

It has been decided to keep all RTOs and additional RTOs open from 10:00am to 2:00pm. They have been asked to remain alert so as to address issues of public pertaining to transport.

In addition, three additional regional transport offices will be set up in the state, the notification issued by state transport authority said.

Notably, as a precautionary measure to battle COVID-19, the government has introduced complete lockdown across the state.

PNN