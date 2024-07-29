Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Monday was adjourned till 4pm as both the opposition BJD and Congress created a ruckus over Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi making announcement on reservation for Agniveers outside when the House was in session.

Congress member Taraprasad Baninipati moved a breach of privilege notice against the Chief Minister accusing him of disrespecting the Assembly and making policy decision announcements outside the House July 26. He said the government should not make any policy decision announcement outside when the House is in session.

Congress and BJD members asked Speaker Surama Padhy to accept the privilege notice and forward it to the privilege committee. However, the Speaker said that she would examine the notice. Annoyed over the Speaker’s decision, both the opposition parties created a ruckus in the well of the House following which the House was adjourned first for 20 minutes, then till 12.20pm and later from 12.24pm to 4pm.

As soon as the Zero Hour began, the Speaker asked Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling to give a statement where he read out the announcement made by the chief minister July 26. He informed the House that the government has reserved 10 per cent seats and relaxed five years age limit for Agniveers in the state’s uniform service. The Agniveers who could not be adjusted in the defence service would get 10 per cent reservation in the state uniform service.

However, Bahinipati raised objection to allowing Mahaling to read out the chief minister’s announcement based on which he has served the privilege notice. “The Chief Minister has created a bad tradition by ignoring the House and making announcements outside on a policy decision of the government. I demand a ruling from the Speaker on the matter,” Bahinipati said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam also described the CM’s act of making announcements outside the House as an “insult to the Assembly and the Constitution.” He urged the Speaker to accept the privilege motion notice and forward it to the privilege committee.

BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallik said it was not uncommon that a new government having no experience makes mistakes. However, the Chief Minister should tender an apology before the House for ignoring it and making policy decision announcements outside the House. She too demanded a ruling from the chair.

Senior BJD lawmaker Ganeswar Behera termed the CM’s act as a “matter of concern” and said that Majhi as the leader of the House should uphold and upkeep the dignity of the Assembly. It is not accepted that the Leader of the House will disrespect the Assembly.

BJP member Irasis Acharya also moved a privilege notice against the Congress for speaking to the media about its plan to move a privilege motion against the chief minister. The Congress should take permission from the Speaker before making its plan public at least in case of a privilege motion.

