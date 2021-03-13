Bhubaneswar: Opposition members created ruckus over paddy procurement in the Odisha Assembly, forcing Speaker Surya Narayan Patro to adjourn the House till 4:00 pm.

As the House assembled on the second day of the second phase of the Budget Session Saturday, members of BJP and Congress rushed to the well and created a ruckus over paddy procurement issue. BJP members even attempted to climb the podium of the Speaker.

Government chief whip Pramila Mallick demanded an apology from BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi for attempting suicide inside the House. Panigrahi had attempted to drink hand-sanitiser in the House over paddy procurement issue Friday.

Finding it extremely difficult to run the House, Speaker Patro had adjourned the house till 11:30 am.

Later, when the House assembled after the adjournment at 11:30 am, the same uproarious situation was witnessed as Opposition leaders stalled the proceedings, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House till 4:00 pm.

The second phase of the Budget Session started March 12 and will continue till April 9.

