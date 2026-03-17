Chhatrapur: Nearly 70,000 Olive Ridley sea turtles climbed ashore to nest at the Rushikulya rookery along the Odisha coast, forest officials said Monday, raising hopes for another strong nesting season.

About 69,900 turtles emerged from the Bay of Bengal for mass nesting, known as arribada, pushing the total number of nesting females recorded so far this season to around 80,120, officials said.

Nearly 10,220 turtles were recorded on the first day of the annual mass nesting phenomenon.

Although the arribada began later than expected this year, forest officials said the sharp rise in the number of turtles indicates that more may arrive in the coming days.

Officials attributed the favourable nesting activity to suitable weather conditions around the rookery, including southerly winds, optimal sea temperature and suitable sand conditions along the beach.

To ensure protection of the nesting site, forest authorities have cordoned off the area with high fencing and imposed strict restrictions on trespassing

. After laying eggs, the female turtles return to the sea, leaving the nests buried in the sand. The hatchlings typically emerge after about 45 to 50 days and make their way to the sea, officials said.