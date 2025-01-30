Mumbai: Actress Poonam Pandey sought spiritual redemption at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, participating in the sacred Amrit Snan January 29.

The actress, who had been surrounded by controversy following her ‘death drama’ incident, took to the holy waters in a bid for purification and renewal. She joined millions of devotees at the world’s largest religious gathering, where she immersed herself in the sacred waters.

Pandey, who has been actively sharing her experiences on social media, took to Instagram to reflect on the powerful spiritual atmosphere of the event. In a heartfelt post, she wrote, “Mahakumbh… Witnessing life up close, where a 70-year-old walks barefoot for hours, where faith knows no limits. Feeling deeply for those who lost their lives, hoping they find moksha. The devotion here has left me speechless… #mahakumbh.”

Poonam participated in the Amrit Snan at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh as part of the Mauni Amavasya rituals. She wore a black-and-white kurta adorned with ‘Om’ and ‘Mahakal’ text, symbolizing spiritual significance. Sharing a photo from her holy dip, Poonam wrote in the caption, “Shakti bhale hi kam ho jaaye, shraddha kam nahi honi chhaiye. Om Namah Shivaay.” In another post, she expressed, “Sab paap dhul gaye mere,” reflecting on the purification and spiritual renewal she experienced during the sacred ritual.

In 2024, Poonam Pandey’s death hoax, intended to raise awareness for cervical cancer, sparked widespread debate. Initial reports led many to believe she had passed away, only for it to later be revealed as a publicity stunt. While the stunt generated significant media attention and increased online searches for cervical cancer, it also faced criticism for its controversial method of raising awareness.

On February 2, a post was shared on her Instagram handle that suggested she had died of cervical cancer. Poonam later apologized, sharing another post in which she wrote, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical cancer didn’t claim me.”