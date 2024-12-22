Mumbai: Saba Pataudi, the sister of Hindi star Saif Ali Khan, recently took to social media to share cherished “memories of December” with her family.

The post featured beautiful moments with her brother Saif, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and other family members. In the pictures, the family can be seen together, basking in the holiday spirit. The Pataudi clan, known for their close-knit bond, has often been spotted sharing such moments on special occasions, and this December was no exception.

Saba captioned the post, “Memories of December. Few more moments. Family love. Together. Friends. Life’s journey… blessed. Grateful. #ma #birthday #celebration #loveyou #alwaysandforever #sharmilatagore.”

These photos were taken during the grand birthday celebration of Sharmila Tagore. On December 8, Sharmila celebrated her 80th birthday with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Soha, Saba Pataudi, and her grandchildren, including Sara, Inaaya Kemmu, and Jeh Ali Khan. However, Ibrahim and Taimur were missing from the celebration.

Kareena also shared an Instagram post to wish her mother-in-law, posting a photo of Sharmila with a quirky caption: “Who’s the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law… Just the Best (sic).”

The first photo captured a cozy moment with Kareena and Sharmila, both dressed in nightwear, as the veteran actress relaxed with a hair roller in place. In another heartwarming shot, Sharmila lovingly kissed her grandson Jeh.

Sara Ali Khan also penned a heartwarming birthday post for her grandmother Sharmila, writing, “Happy Birthday Dadi Jaan. Humari family ki Aan Aur Shaan (The pride of our family).” Soha wished her mother with the words, “Full stomachs and even fuller hearts.”

Saba Pataudi often makes headlines for sharing unseen photos of the Pataudi family. She had previously posted a video from Taimur’s sporty 8th birthday bash, captioning it, “Happiest 8th Birthday Timtim! To soaring the peaks of success, may happiness and love pave your path. To close real friends… forever. And family always by your side. Love you loads, my jaan. Taimur, I take pride in the man you’re sure to become one day! Congratulations, parents, you have a star in your midst.”