Bhadrak: Despite cases of electrocution being very common all across the state, the energy department of state government is yet to take concrete steps to avoid damage to life and property.

A point in case being the low hanging 11KV electric wires at Padmapokhari chowk under Dhamnagar block of Bhadrak district that pass through the busy Bhagwanpur-Dakshinibada bypass road.

The low-hanging cables pose a threat to the thousands of commuters that are dependent on this road to reach Bhandaripokhari, locals alleged.

What makes matters worse is the construction of the road that is expected to raise its height by about 2 ft. With the road getting dangerously close to the 11KV wires, the risks of a human tragedy have increased manifolds, locals added.

Locals have demanded that the wires be supported by taller poles to avoid any disaster.

It may be mentioned here that as many as 10 people lost their lives and at least 30 others were injured in a recent case of electrocution in Ganjam.

PNN