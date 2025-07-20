Bhubaneswar: SAI International School held its Investiture Ceremony 2025 Saturday at the Indraprastha Auditorium, officially inducting the newly elected Student Council and Club Bearers.

The event celebrated leadership, responsibility, and the school’s commitment to holistic development.

Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh graced the occasion as the chief guest and was welcomed with ceremonial honours by the school’s NCC cadets.

The ceremony commenced with a soulful performance by the SAI Choir. SAI International Education Group chairperson Silpi Sahoo delivered an inspiring address, urging students to rise above challenges.

“When a storm approaches, most birds seek shelter. But the eagle flies above the storm. You too must soar above adversity with vision and courage,” she said.

Singh emphasised the value of responsible leadership. “Leadership is never a solo act. It thrives on empathy and collaboration.

Be mindful of cyber risks, especially on social media. Practice strong digital hygiene,” he advised.

