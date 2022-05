Chennai: Coimbatore based sugar major Sakthi Sugars Ltd Monday said it will sell its sugar and distillery units in Odisha and the soya factory in Tamil Nadu.

The company’s board approved the sale of these two plants at its meeting.

The decision to sell the plants is taken to reduce the company’s debt levels.

Sakthi Sugars acquired the Odisha sugar unit several decades back.

The company is into production of sugar, power, industrial alcohol and soya.

IANS