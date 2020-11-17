Mumbai: Veteran actor Salman Khan is known for his fitness and never misses an opportunity to flaunt his chiseled body. He is one of those Hindi film actors who are always in the news for some reason or the other.

He is also very active on social media. Salman Khan often shares photos and videos to stay connected with the fans. Dabangg Khan of Hindi film industry is once again in the news due to sharing his new picture.

Salman Khan has shared a new picture on his official Instagram. This is a shirtless picture of him. In this picture, Salman is showing his macho avatar. He is seen sitting on a black horse from his farmhouse. This picture of him is going viral on social media.

While sharing the picture, he wrote, “Being Human autumn/winter collection coming v soon … @beinghumanclothing”.

Salman also shared a shirtless picture of him alongside the announcement, which led fans to wonder if “it’s a line of invisible warm clothing.”

While some were drooling over Salman’s physique and the shirtless photo, a section of social media had a field day over his choice of the photo for the particular announcement. One user wrote, “Bhai, is this winter collection near the equator?” Another one joked, “Bina shirt ke winter, Bhai?” (sic)

On the professional front, he will soon be seen in his much-awaited film Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhu Deva. Salman will reportedly play the titular role of Radhe, the most-wanted Bhai, who takes on a Goa-based mafia gang led by Randeep Hooda. Helmed by Prabhudeva, the film is produced by Salman, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri. The film also features Disha Patani.

Apart from this, Salman Khan is also in discussion these days due to TV’s reality show Bigg Boss 14.