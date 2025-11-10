Mumbai: Hindi film superstar Salman Khan was spotted at the Breach Candy hospital on the evening of November 10 to visit veteran superstar Dharmendra.

The actor was seen seated in his car as it made its way through the many photographers positioned outside the hospital. Salman has always expressed his admiration for the veteran superstar. The two had started together in the movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, which also starred Kajol. Dharmendra has been associated with the Khan family for over five decades.

The superstar was a part of the cult classic movie Sholay that was written by Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, along with his then partner, Javed Akhtar. Just before Salman, Dharmendra’s son and superstar Sunny Deol was seen visiting the hospital along with his son and was also seen hiding his face from paparazzi. For the uninitiated, Dharmendra, who was reportedly put on a ventilator, is said to be suffering from breathing difficulties. Sunny Deol’s team on the 10th of November issued a statement saying that the actor is currently under observation.

The statement read, “Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.” On the professional front, the 89-year-old was last seen in the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in 2024. The actor is now all set to star next in the movie Ikkis, directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan.

The superstar has given many blockbuster hits like Sholay (1975), Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Chupke Chupke (1975), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Dharam Veer (1977), The Burning Train (1980) and many more.

His role in the 2023-released movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani received great reviews from fans and critics alike.