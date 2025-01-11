Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has kept her social media game strong over the years. The Yashoda actress recently took to the stories section of her IG and dropped a picture declaring her “Tall ambitions”.

The picture features Samantha Ruth Prabhu dressed her a cozy winter attire with a long overcoat and wollen cap as she stands next to a tall building.

In addition to this, the stunner posted another exciting still on her Instagram stories. Sharing her fierce “January mood”, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a photo of her cat Gelato sticking out her tongue.

In the meantime, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been facing a hard time health-wise. The Oh Baby star recently announced through social media that she is recovering from chikungunya at the moment.

Nevertheless, this did not stop her from working towards her fitness goals. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of herself sweating it out in the gym. Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for a purple athleisure for her recent workout session. The diva wrote along with the video, “Recovering from Chikungunya is so fun. The joint pains and ALL”.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been battling some major health issues since 2022, after she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition, myositis which affects her muscle strength. The ‘Majili’ star has been extremely vocal about her struggles with this illness. She has even been sharing glimpses from her recovery journey with her fans through social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is presently busy with her highly anticipated action series, “Rakt Brahmand”. She will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time in the project. Aside from them, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal will also be seen playing important roles in “Rakt Brahmand”.

Additionally, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen donning the producer’s cap for the first time for Bangaram.