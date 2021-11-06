Hyderabad: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently announced her split from Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, was spotted having a good time with her loved ones on the occasion of Diwali.

Samantha’s best friend Shilpa Reddy had organised the Diwali bash at her residence.

The actress, who was super excited to attend the Diwali celebrations, was spotted having a great time with Shilpa Reddy’s family.

Posing with Shilpa Reddy’s parents and other family members, Samantha appeared elated, as the pictures depict her in a sophisticated, yet beautiful attire.

Samantha and her friends were seen gulping Pani Puri, while she had fun with them.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela had attended the Diwali event, which was thoroughly celebrated by all of them.

Despite her personal problems and busy shooting schedules, Samantha has been consciously spending quality time with her friends.

The ‘Manam’ actress has been sharing photos from her spiritual trips and other recreational trips, which are accompanied by her friends most of the time. All of these times, Sam also maintains a workout routine, which she follows religiously.

Samantha, on the other hand, seems to be readying to participate in the upcoming shooting schedules for the movies she has given it a nod, recently.

A couple of bilingual movies are in Sam’s kitty, while she has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming mythological drama- Shaakunthalam.