Sambalpur: While the Congress created a ruckus in the Odisha Assembly over the farmers’ token system Monday, the stalemate over paddy procurement entered third day here with Sambalpur farmers opposing the procedure. Earlier they had given a deadline to the district administration, urging it to come up with a change in rule.

As the administration failed to do so, the farmers gathered at the Collector’s office with the paddy-laden vehicles. The agitating farmers and police were then involved in a struggle as the former tried to enter the Collector’s office forcibly.

Later, on behalf of the administration Sub-Collector Aniruddha Pradhan held a discussion with the farmers and asked for time to let them know the administration’s decision regarding their demands.

The farmers warned that they would obstruct all the roads connecting to the Collector’s office by placing paddy-loaded vehicles on them if their demands were not met.

