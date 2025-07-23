Sambhavna Seth, a TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant, is currently travelling abroad with her husband, Avinash Dwivedi. Recently, Sambhavna shared some stunning photos from her vacation.

She posted sizzling pictures on Instagram, where she can be seen wearing a blue and black printed bikini.

Fans are going crazy over the photos, flooding the comments section with compliments like “gorgeous” and “beautiful.”

While sharing the photos, she wrote, “People who love to troll others for their age, body, fat, ugly old women, body shame, here is your chance. Go for it. Phir mat bolna maine mauka nahi diya”.

Sambhavna Seth is often trolled for her weight. In response, the actress shared these bikini pictures as an open challenge to the trolls, daring them to say what they want.

In a podcast with Gauahar Khan, Sambhavna also opened up about the agonising ordeal of her miscarriage. She revealed that the tragedy occurred in December 2024, just a day before she had planned to announce her pregnancy. Sambhavna said, “The miscarriage that just happened changed my life.”