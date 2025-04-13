Cuttack: The newly elected president of Odisha Olympic Association (OOA), Samir Mohanty, officially assumed office at the association’s headquarters here Saturday.

After taking charge, Mohanty interacted with all officials and staff members of the association and expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the trust and responsibility bestowed upon him. Mohanty assured that he would make every possible effort to secure active support and cooperation from the state government. “My focus will be on strengthening the sporting ecosystem of the state by creating better infrastructure, improving access to quality training, and ensuring that athletes across disciplines receive the best possible platform to showcase and enhance their talents,” he said.

PNN