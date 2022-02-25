New Delhi: Samsung Friday launched its new smartphone Galaxy A03 with 6.5-inch HD+ display and 48MP dual rear camera.

Galaxy A03 is available in three awesome colours – black, red and blue and is priced at Rs 10,499 for 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 11,999 for 4GB+64GB variant. It will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

“This stylish smartphone stands out with True 48MP rear camera and segment’s top 6.5-inch display, powerful processor and long lasting 5000mAh battery. Galaxy A03 offers a complete package for our consumers who are curious to explore and excel at the same time,” Akshay S. Rao, Deputy General Manager, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India said in a statement.

The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The device is powered by a powerful Octa-core 1.6GHz processor, with up to 4GB RAM. Galaxy A03 comes with 32GB and 64GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 1TB.

The smartphone houses 48MP+2MP dual rear camera setup and 5MP front camera. Galaxy A03 supports Android 11 and One UI Core 3.1.

The company recently launched Galaxy A03 Core. The smartphone comes with a large 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the powerful octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor, Galaxy A03 Core ensures optimised performance, smooth multitasking and reduced power consumption even while browsing and using multiple apps, the company claims.

Galaxy A03 Core is equipped with an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture for bright photos and a 5MP front camera.