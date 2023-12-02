Puri: The Konark Dance Festival and International Sand Art Festival began in Odisha’s Puri district.

The state Tourism Department’s flagship events were inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday.

“I welcome everyone to this beautiful open-air auditorium on the premises of this 13th-century UNESCO World Heritage Site. With the Sun Temple acting as the grand backdrop for the stage, together we’ll witness the beauty of Odissi and other Indian classical dance performances by several prolific artists from India and across the globe,” Patnaik said in a video message.

Tourism Minister Aswini Patra and Home Minister Tusharkanti Behera were present at the inaugural ceremony, and lit the ceremonial lamp.

The five-day programme has been organised by the Tourism Department in association with the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi (OSNA) and Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC).

The inaugural show witnessed Odissi performance by Soor Mandir — Jyotsnarani Sahoo & Group of Cuttack.

During the five days, the pristine Chandrabhaga beach will witness sand art by 114 renowned artists from across the globe.

