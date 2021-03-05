Balasore: A Revenue Inspector (RI) sustained critical injuries after being allegedly run over by a dumper by sand mafia at Ambiliatha Chhak under Jaleswar police limits in Balasore district Thursday afternoon.

According to sources, the RI was identified as Dillip Kumar Chand. The RI was inspecting vehicles to curb illegal sand quarrying in his jurisdiction. The sand mafia attempted to eliminate him when he tried to prevent the dumper illegally transporting sand to West Bengal.

The driver of the dumper tried to run the vehicle over Chand. The vehicle ran over the RI’s foot and the driver managed to flee from the spot soon after the incident, an administrative official stated.

“We were on enforcement duty along with the Additional Tehsildar. A local vehicle ran over my leg when we tried to prevent it from illegal transporting of sand,” the RI said.

Local police immediately rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident. Police have launched a probe in this connection.

Chand was rescued by police and admitted to a nearby hospital.

Notably, illegal sand quarrying activities are rampant in Jaleswar area in Balasore. Illegal quarrying has resulted in the change of course of riverbeds and posing a threat to nearby villages.

PNN