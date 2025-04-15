Jaleswar: Despite complaints from locals and repeated media coverage, sand smugglers from West Bengal continue to plunder minor minerals from the Subarnarekha riverbed in Jaleswar block of Odisha’s Balasore district.

This comes even after a satellite survey was conducted for demarcation of borders with the neighbouring state. The daylight loot came to the fore when six earthmover machines were spotted excavating sand that was being transported to West Bengal by hundreds of trucks from Guagadia and Praharajpur regions of Jaleswar block.

A makeshift wooden bridge has reportedly been constructed to facilitate the illegal transport of sand across Subarnarekha river, bypassing regulatory oversight. Locals alleged that despite repeated media coverage and their complaints, there is no sign of Bengal mafia relenting.

Acting on the direction of Balasore Collector, a joint border inspection was conducted at Subarnarekha River between Sonakonia (West Bengal) and Dakshin Praharajpur (Odisha) to demarcate the boundary March 4.

Present during the inspection were Balasore Additional District Magistrate Hemanta Singh, Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) representative Nalini Kanta Jena, and Jaleswar tehsildar Satyajit Mohanty. Officials from West Bengal administration also participated in the joint survey.

Satellite imagery and photographs were taken from various points along the river to support the demarcation process. However, illegal sand extraction continues unabated.

Sources allege that sand smuggled daily from Odisha to Haldia in West Bengal is further repackaged and sent to Bangladesh.

Local residents claim that the owners of unauthorised brick kilns in Praharajpur area are acting as key facilitators in this smuggling network.

Repeated complaints have been lodged by residents demanding clear demarcation of the interstate boundary to curb the ongoing illegal activity.

When contacted, the Additional District Magistrate confirmed the issue, saying, “We are investigating the matter and have handed over the responsibility to a central team for further action.”

